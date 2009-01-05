Philippine Marine Act of 2009

(1) With regard to the international conventions, protocols and resolutions in subsection (2 of this Section, the Authority shall make regulations in order to - (a) give full and complete effect to the international obligations of the Philippines; (b) ensure that the international conventions, protocols and resolutions are given due publicity and the force of law in the Philippines; (c) provide for the efficient, effective and economical institutional implementation of the international conventions, protocols and resolutions; and a regulation made under this Section may incorporate by reference material produced by an international body of which the Philippines is a member.

(2) For the purposes of subsection (1) of this Section, the conventions, protocols and resolutions are the: (a) International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch keeping for Seafarers, 1978, as amended; (b) Article 94 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, 1982; and (c) Maritime Labour Convention, 2006.