Philippine Marine Act of 2009
Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
What labor laws apply to fishing workers on ships carrying a national flag?
Chapter 1
Section 1 Declaration of Policy paragraph 9: The State hereby declares the policy that only competent, properly certificated and medically fit seafarers in accordance with international standards are deployed on board ships, recognizing the importance of seafarers in achieving the goal to become a leading maritime country. Section 2 Declaration of Principles: (c) ensuring the availability of a pool of qualified, competent and medically-fit seafarers compliant with international standards;
Article 175
(1) With regard to the international conventions, protocols and resolutions in subsection (2 of this Section, the Authority shall make regulations in order to - (a) give full and complete effect to the international obligations of the Philippines; (b) ensure that the international conventions, protocols and resolutions are given due publicity and the force of law in the Philippines; (c) provide for the efficient, effective and economical institutional implementation of the international conventions, protocols and resolutions; and a regulation made under this Section may incorporate by reference material produced by an international body of which the Philippines is a member.
(2) For the purposes of subsection (1) of this Section, the conventions, protocols and resolutions are the: (a) International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch keeping for Seafarers, 1978, as amended; (b) Article 94 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, 1982; and (c) Maritime Labour Convention, 2006.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Parts 3 and 4