RA 8550 Section 42 with Fisheries Administrative Order 272

All municipal fishing vessels and Philippine-flagged commercial operating in Philippine waters, in the high seas or in waters of other coastal states, are prohibited from committing the following acts: 1) Intentional fishing using any method or gear that is targeting any species of shark; 2) Finning or landing of sharks with removed or unattached fins; 3) Retaining on-board, utilizing, transshipping, storing on a vessel, or landing any Endangered, Threated and Protected (ETP) shark species (as defined), live or dead, in whole or in part; Provided further, that all Philippine-flagged commercial fishing vessels operating in the exclusive economic zone facing the Pacific Ocean, in the high seas or in waters of other coastal stsates, are hereby prohibited from committing the following additional prohibited acts: 4) Using or carrying wire trace as branch lines or leaders and using branch lines running directly off the longline floats or drop lines, known as shark lines for longline fishereis targeting tuna and billfish.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.