RA 8550 Section 42 with Fisheries Administrative Order 272
- Language: English
- Year: 2023
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?
Article 5
All municipal fishing vessels and Philippine-flagged commercial operating in Philippine waters, in the high seas or in waters of other coastal states, are prohibited from committing the following acts: 1) Intentional fishing using any method or gear that is targeting any species of shark; 2) Finning or landing of sharks with removed or unattached fins; 3) Retaining on-board, utilizing, transshipping, storing on a vessel, or landing any Endangered, Threated and Protected (ETP) shark species (as defined), live or dead, in whole or in part; Provided further, that all Philippine-flagged commercial fishing vessels operating in the exclusive economic zone facing the Pacific Ocean, in the high seas or in waters of other coastal stsates, are hereby prohibited from committing the following additional prohibited acts: 4) Using or carrying wire trace as branch lines or leaders and using branch lines running directly off the longline floats or drop lines, known as shark lines for longline fishereis targeting tuna and billfish.