Vessel Tracking

Fisheries Administrative Order No. 266 Series of 2020 promulgating the Rules and Regulations on the Implementation of Vessel Monitoring Measures (VMM) and Electronic Reporting System (ERS) for Commercial Philippine Flagged Fishing Vessels Amending Fisheries Administrative Order No. 260 Series of 2018.
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 24
No commercial or distant water fishing vessel shall engage in fishing activity without complying with the vessel monitoring measures and electronic reporting system set herein. It shall also be unlawful to intentionally tamper with, switch off or disable the vessel monitoring system.