Vessel Tracking

Fisheries Administrative Order No. 266 Series of 2020 promulgating the Rules and Regulations on the Implementation of Vessel Monitoring Measures (VMM) and Electronic Reporting System (ERS) for Commercial Philippine Flagged Fishing Vessels Amending Fisheries Administrative Order No. 260 Series of 2018.

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 24

    PDF (pages 10-11)Source URL

    No commercial or distant water fishing vessel shall engage in fishing activity without complying with the vessel monitoring measures and electronic reporting system set herein. It shall also be unlawful to intentionally tamper with, switch off or disable the vessel monitoring system.

Republic Act No. 10654 amending Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998

  • Article 119

    PDF (pages 26-27)Source URL

    No municipal, commercial or distant water fishing vessel shall engage in fishing activity without complying with the vessel monitoring measures promulgated by the Department in coordination with the LGUs: Provided, That for vessels operating in Philippine waters, only the catcher vessel shall be covered by this requirement. It shall also be unlawful to intentionally tamper with, switch off or disable the vessel monitoring system. Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, the fishing vessel owner, master or any other person acting on behalf of the vessel owner shall be punished with confiscation of catch, suspension or revocation of the license and an administrative fine equivalent to twice the value of the catch or the amount indicated below, whichever is higher:

    Upon conviction by a court of law, the master or any other person acting on behalf of the vessel owner shall be punished with imprisonment of six (6) months to two (2) years and fine twice the amount of the administrative fine, confiscation of catch and suspension or revocation of the license. (n)