The embarkation of Congolese observers on board of foreign vessels authorized to fish in waters under Congolese jurisdiction is obligatory and is done on a permanent basis. This constitutes one of the conditions of access to these vessels in waters under Congolese jurisdiction.

Any captain of a vessel authorized to fish in waters under Congolese jurisdiction must, when required by the Minister responsible for fisheries, allow Congolese observers on board of the vessel. When this happens, the captain shall steer his vessel towards the port of Pointe-Noire in order to take on board one or more designated observers. While the observer is on board, the captain must: a) - allow access to all equipment, fishing log, as well as all documents and all fishing products found on the vessel; b) - allow tests, observations and take or collect any samples necessary to determine the nature and extent of the vessel's activities. c) - provide any reasonable assistance that may be of interest in carrying out the aforementioned actions; (d) - provide board and lodging at least equivalent to that provided to other crew members of the vessel.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.