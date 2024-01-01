Arrêté nº 921 du 31 mars 1994 fixant les conditions d'exercice de la pêche maritime industrielle
Observers
Article 12Translated text:
Any captain of a vessel authorized to fish in waters under Congolese jurisdiction must, when required by the Minister responsible for fisheries, allow Congolese observers on board of the vessel. When this happens, the captain shall steer his vessel towards the port of Pointe-Noire in order to take on board one or more designated observers. While the observer is on board, the captain must: a) - allow access to all equipment, fishing log, as well as all documents and all fishing products found on the vessel; b) - allow tests, observations and take or collect any samples necessary to determine the nature and extent of the vessel's activities. c) - provide any reasonable assistance that may be of interest in carrying out the aforementioned actions; (d) - provide board and lodging at least equivalent to that provided to other crew members of the vessel.
Article 13Translated text:
The embarkation of Congolese observers on board of foreign vessels authorized to fish in waters under Congolese jurisdiction is obligatory and is done on a permanent basis. This constitutes one of the conditions of access to these vessels in waters under Congolese jurisdiction.