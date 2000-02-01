Law No. 2-2000 on Marine Fisheries
Article 90
Anyone who uses dynamite, any other explosive material or substances that may cause pollution in marine waters for fishing purposes is liable to a fine of 10 to 150 million CFA francs and to imprisonment for 1 to 3 months.
The vessel and the equipment, having been used in the commission of offenses under paragraph 1, shall be seized by the marine fisheries authorities, and their confiscation and sale may be ordered by the trial court.
Article 98
Anyone who holds, collects, transports, processes or peddles, for sale, fish, other fishing products or their derivatives prohibited or recognized as unfit for consumption, is liable to a fine of 10 to 50 million CFA francs.