Law No. 2-2000 on Marine Fisheries

Anyone who uses dynamite, any other explosive material or substances that may cause pollution in marine waters for fishing purposes is liable to a fine of 10 to 150 million CFA francs and to imprisonment for 1 to 3 months.

The vessel and the equipment, having been used in the commission of offenses under paragraph 1, shall be seized by the marine fisheries authorities, and their confiscation and sale may be ordered by the trial court.