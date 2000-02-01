Law No. 2-2000 on Marine Fisheries
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Observers
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 48Translated text:
All vessels authorized to fish in waters under Congolese jurisdiction must carry at least one Congolese observer. For vessels belonging to national fishing companies, observers may only be taken on board at the request of the fisheries administration. At least one Congolese observer must be on board foreign vessels. It is one of the conditions of access for these vessels to waters under Congolese jurisdiction. The status of the observer is determined by regulation.
Transshipment
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 93Translated text:
Any person who transships fish, other fish products and their derivatives is liable to a fine of 10 to 150 million CFA francs.
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 86Translated text:
A fine of 25 to 250 million CFA francs is imposed on any captain or crew member acting in that capacity, caught to be fishing without a marine fishing licence.
Article 90Translated text:
Anyone who uses dynamite, any other explosive material or substances that may cause pollution in marine waters for fishing purposes is liable to a fine of 10 to 150 million CFA francs and to imprisonment for 1 to 3 months. The vessel and the equipment, having been used in the commission of offenses under paragraph 1, shall be seized by the marine fisheries authorities, and their confiscation and sale may be ordered by the trial court.
Article 106Translated text:
The following are jointly and severally liable for offenses under the present law: - the captain or master of the vessel, when the offense is committed by the crew; - the shipowner, for faults committed by the master or crew of the fishing vessel;
- the concession-holder or operator of a fishing or marine farming establishment for faults committed by his or her employees; - the owner or co-owner of a fishing or marine farming establishment for faults committed by his or her employees;
- the owner or co-owner of a small-scale fishing vessel, for faults committed by his employees.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 34Translated text:
A fishing license is an administrative document issued to a vessel that has been allocated a quota. The license is issued by the Marine Fisheries Authority after the technical visit of the fishing vessel.
Article 105Translated text:
In case of repeat offenders (recidivists) or for offenses committed at night (even for a first offense), fines are doubled and the authorization is withdrawn for a period of at least twelve months