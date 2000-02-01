Law No. 2-2000 on Marine Fisheries

  • Language: French
  • Year: 2000

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 90

    PDF (page 10)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Anyone who uses dynamite, any other explosive material or substances that may cause pollution in marine waters for fishing purposes is liable to a fine of 10 to 150 million CFA francs and to imprisonment for 1 to 3 months.

    The vessel and the equipment, having been used in the commission of offenses under paragraph 1, shall be seized by the marine fisheries authorities, and their confiscation and sale may be ordered by the trial court.

  • Article 98

    PDF (page 10)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Anyone who holds, collects, transports, processes or peddles, for sale, fish, other fishing products or their derivatives prohibited or recognized as unfit for consumption, is liable to a fine of 10 to 50 million CFA francs.

Observers

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 48

    PDF (page 6)Source URL
    Translated text:

    All vessels authorized to fish in waters under Congolese jurisdiction must carry at least one Congolese observer. For vessels belonging to national fishing companies, observers may only be taken on board at the request of the fisheries administration. At least one Congolese observer must be on board foreign vessels. It is one of the conditions of access for these vessels to waters under Congolese jurisdiction. The status of the observer is determined by regulation.

Transshipment

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Article 93

    PDF (page 10)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Any person who transships fish, other fish products and their derivatives is liable to a fine of 10 to 150 million CFA francs.

Vessel Registration & License Management

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 34

    PDF (page 4)Source URL
    Translated text:

    A fishing license is an administrative document issued to a vessel that has been allocated a quota. The license is issued by the Marine Fisheries Authority after the technical visit of the fishing vessel.

  • Article 105

    PDF (page 11)Source URL
    Translated text:

    In case of repeat offenders (recidivists) or for offenses committed at night (even for a first offense), fines are doubled and the authorization is withdrawn for a period of at least twelve months