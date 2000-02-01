Law No. 2-2000 on Marine Fisheries
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 86Translated text:
A fine of 25 to 250 million CFA francs is imposed on any captain or crew member acting in that capacity, caught to be fishing without a marine fishing licence.
Article 90Translated text:
Anyone who uses dynamite, any other explosive material or substances that may cause pollution in marine waters for fishing purposes is liable to a fine of 10 to 150 million CFA francs and to imprisonment for 1 to 3 months. The vessel and the equipment, having been used in the commission of offenses under paragraph 1, shall be seized by the marine fisheries authorities, and their confiscation and sale may be ordered by the trial court.
Article 106Translated text:
The following are jointly and severally liable for offenses under the present law: - the captain or master of the vessel, when the offense is committed by the crew; - the shipowner, for faults committed by the master or crew of the fishing vessel;
- the concession-holder or operator of a fishing or marine farming establishment for faults committed by his or her employees; - the owner or co-owner of a fishing or marine farming establishment for faults committed by his or her employees;
- the owner or co-owner of a small-scale fishing vessel, for faults committed by his employees.