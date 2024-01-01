(1) Every owner of a vessel registered under this Act shall be required, subject to subsection (2), to employ citizens of Samoa aboard that vessel. (2) The Secretary may, on application and presentation of satisfactory proof by the owner, waive the requirement of subsection (1) for a period of up to six (6) months, if no citizens of Samoa with the requisite certificates and experience are available for employment at the time the vessel is due to sail. (3) If the vessel is outside Samoa waters when the period expires, the owner of the vessel may continue to employ noncitizens until the vessel returns to Samoan waters. (4) If, when the vessel is outside Samoan waters, a citizen of Samoa employed on board the vessel is discharged for any reason, that person shall be replaced by another citizen of Samoa at the owners expense, unless the owner can prove to the satisfaction of the Secretary that no suitably qualified or experienced Samoan seamen are available at that time.

