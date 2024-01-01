Merchant Shipping Code (Law n° 2002-22 of 2002)

All vessels, including fishing vessels, are required to be registered by the Maritime Authority. Only vessels having acquired a certificate of Senegalese nationality are entitled to be registered in Senegal. Conditions to be met by any fishing vessel to obtain the Senegalese nationality are the following: (a) be at least 50-percent-owned by Senegalese nationals or nationals of an ECOWAS member country; or (b) be wholly owned by a body corporate whose headquarter is in Senegal and is controlled by Senegalese nationals or nationals of an ECOWAS member country; and (c) have met the "individualisation" requirements set out in article 85 (name of vessel, port of registry, nationality, tonnage and registration number).

All vessels, including fishing vessels, are required to be registered by the Maritime Authority. Only vessels having acquired a certificate of Senegalese nationality are entitled to be registered in Senegal. Conditions to be met by any fishing vessel to obtain the Senegalese nationality are the following: (a) be at least 50-percent-owned by Senegalese nationals or nationals of an ECOWAS member country; or (b) be wholly owned by a body corporate whose headquarter is in Senegal and is controlled by Senegalese nationals or nationals of an ECOWAS member country; and (c) have met the "individualisation" requirements set out in article 85 (name of vessel, port of registry, nationality, tonnage and registration number).

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.