Merchant Shipping Code (Law n° 2002-22 of 2002)
Vessel Registration & License Management
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Article 97Translated text:
All vessels, including fishing vessels, are required to be registered by the Maritime Authority. Only vessels having acquired a certificate of Senegalese nationality are entitled to be registered in Senegal. Conditions to be met by any fishing vessel to obtain the Senegalese nationality are the following: (a) be at least 50-percent-owned by Senegalese nationals or nationals of an ECOWAS member country; or (b) be wholly owned by a body corporate whose headquarter is in Senegal and is controlled by Senegalese nationals or nationals of an ECOWAS member country; and (c) have met the "individualisation" requirements set out in article 85 (name of vessel, port of registry, nationality, tonnage and registration number).
What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?
Article 97Translated text:
