Merchant Shipping Act

The following provisions apply to, and in relation to, the registration of ships under this Part — (a) the property in a ship shall be divided into 64 shares; (b) subject to the provisions of this Act with respect to joint owners or owners by transmission, not more than 64 persons shall be entitled to be registered at the same time as owners of any ship but this provision shall not affect the beneficial title of any number of persons or of a corporation represented by or claiming under or through any registered owner or joint owner; (c) a person shall not be entitled to be registered as owner of a fractional part of a share in a ship but any number of persons, not exceeding five, may be registered as joint owners of a ship or of any share or shares in this ship; (d) joint owners shall be considered as constituting one person only as regards the persons entitled to be registered, and shall not be entitled to dispose severally of any interest in a ship, in respect of which they are jointly registered; and (e) a corporation shall be registered as owner by its corporate name.