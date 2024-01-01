(1) Where a fishing vessel is seized or detained under this Act and a charge is laid against the master, owner or charterer of the vessel in respect of the offense for which the vessel has been detained. the master, owner or agent of the vessel may at any time before the determination of the charge apply to the court by which tile charge is due to be determined for the release of the vessel on the provision of security in accordance with this section,

Interpretations: "owner", in relation to a vessel- (a) means a beneficial owner; and (b) includes - (i) any part owner; (ii} charterer, whether bareboat, time or voyage; (iii) a person who acts in the capacity of a charterer; and (iv) a party upon whom control over the destination, function, operation of the vessel is conferred under a management agreement or a similar agreement; Fisheries Act, 2014 S8 (r) the name, address and nationality of any person with beneficial ownership of the fishing vessel;

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.