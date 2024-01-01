Fisheries Act (No.20 of 2014)
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 3
Interpretations: "owner", in relation to a vessel- (a) means a beneficial owner; and (b) includes - (i) any part owner; (ii} charterer, whether bareboat, time or voyage; (iii) a person who acts in the capacity of a charterer; and (iv) a party upon whom control over the destination, function, operation of the vessel is conferred under a management agreement or a similar agreement; Fisheries Act, 2014 S8 (r) the name, address and nationality of any person with beneficial ownership of the fishing vessel;
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 53
(1) Where a fishing vessel is seized or detained under this Act and a charge is laid against the master, owner or charterer of the vessel in respect of the offense for which the vessel has been detained. the master, owner or agent of the vessel may at any time before the determination of the charge apply to the court by which tile charge is due to be determined for the release of the vessel on the provision of security in accordance with this section,