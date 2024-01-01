(2) An authorized fishery officer may, in the exercise of his or her powers under subsection (1)– (k) inspect any vessel monitoring device, vessel tracking device, communication equipment, fish locating or monitoring equipment, positioning equipment and any other equipment on board the vessel;

(l) Every fishing vessel or fishing gear required under this Act to be used accordance with a licence, permit or authorisation, shall be used in. accordance with this Act or regulations made thereunder, and, in the case of a foreign fishing vessel, with requirements made applicable to the fishing vessel by an agreement under section 12, and, in. all cases, subject to any terms and conditions which may be provided in the licence, permit or .authorization, including terms and conditions relating to - (d} communication equipment, vessel monitoring devices, position-fixing equipment and any other equipment.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.