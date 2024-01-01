Fisheries Act (No.20 of 2014)
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 29
(l) Every fishing vessel or fishing gear required under this Act to be used accordance with a licence, permit or authorisation, shall be used in. accordance with this Act or regulations made thereunder, and, in the case of a foreign fishing vessel, with requirements made applicable to the fishing vessel by an agreement under section 12, and, in. all cases, subject to any terms and conditions which may be provided in the licence, permit or .authorization, including terms and conditions relating to - (d} communication equipment, vessel monitoring devices, position-fixing equipment and any other equipment.
Article 49
(2) An authorized fishery officer may, in the exercise of his or her powers under subsection (1)– (k) inspect any vessel monitoring device, vessel tracking device, communication equipment, fish locating or monitoring equipment, positioning equipment and any other equipment on board the vessel;