Fisheries and Aquaculture Regulations
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 14
(2) Prior to the issuance of a foreign fishing vessel licence under sub-regulation (1), the Director shall verify the information provided by the applicant and undertake a full review of the record of compliance ensuring that the foreign fishing vessel and its beneficial owner has never been involved in illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities, or that the ownership of the vessel has subsequently changed and the new owner has provided sufficient evidence demonstrating that the previous owner or operator has no further legal, beneficial of financial interest in, or control of the vessel.