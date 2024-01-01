Shipping Act (No. 5 of 1998)
Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
What labor laws apply to fishing workers on ships carrying a national flag?
Whole Act
Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?
Article 50
(1) Every owner of a vessel registered under this Act shall be required, subject to subsection (2), to employ citizens of Solomon Islands aboard the vessel. (2) The Minister may, on application and presentation of satisfactory proof by the owner, waive the requirement of subsection (1) for a period of up to six (6) months, if no citizens of Solomon Islands with the requisite certificates and experience are available for employment at the time the vessel is due to sail.