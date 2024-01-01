Fisheries law of the Federal Republic of Somalia

Any person granted fishing license shall: a. Abide by the laws of the country and regulations of the Ministry; and b. Submit regular reports regarding fishery activities, quantities and types of aquatic living organisms caught inadvertently.

The Captain and the crew of any vessel that violate the provisions of this law shall be deemed criminal and the following penalties will be applicable: 5. Fishermen who target sea mammals or other endangered aquatic species shall be prosecuted in a court.

The Captain and the crew of any vessel that violate the provisions of this law shall be deemed criminal and the following penalties will be applicable: 3. Any person using explosives substances, illegal fishing equipment, destroying coral reefs or mangrove trees or sea shells, poison to kill or disable fish, aquatic living organisms shall be brought to a competent court. 5. Fishermen who target sea mammals or other endangered aquatic species shall be prosecuted in a court. 6. Anyone who exports or destroys corals, mangrove trees or any shell without the permission of the Ministry shall be prosecuted. 9. Any vessel or aircraft that commits the offense of dumping industrial or nuclear waste shall be prosecuted for these crimes.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.