Fisheries law of the Federal Republic of Somalia

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 28

    1. Any designated inspector/observer has the right to enter, inspect, and control any premises suspected of holding fish or other marine products that are illegally acquired against this law.
    2. The inspector/observer has the right to control and inspect places where fish is farmed, prepared, processed, landed or stored.