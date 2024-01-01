Fisheries law of the Federal Republic of SomaliaDoes the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?Article 28PDF (page 10)Source URL Any designated inspector/observer has the right to enter, inspect, and control any premises suspected of holding fish or other marine products that are illegally acquired against this law. The inspector/observer has the right to control and inspect places where fish is farmed, prepared, processed, landed or stored.