Regulations in terms of the MLRA, 1998

  • Language: English
  • Year: 1998

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  • Article 24

    PDF (pages 22-23)Source URL

    (1) Except on the authority of a permit, no person shall- (b) keep in captivity any marine mammal for any purpose.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 26

    PDF (page 23)Source URL

    Subject to the provisions of these regulations, no person shall dump or discard at sea any fish for which a total allowable catch, total applied effort or precautionary maximum catch limits has been set.

  • Article 86

    PDF (page 49)Source URL

    (1) No person shall, except on the authority of a permit, leave any fishing gear, mooring, or any other implement or object utilised for fishing operations on or in the sea upon termination of any fishing operations. (2) Where any person has left any fishing gear, mooring, or any other implement or object on or in the sea in contravention of subregulation (1), the Minister may cause such object to be removed. (3) Any costs incurred by the Minister in connection with the removal of any fishing gear, mooring or other implement or object in terms of subregulation (2), shall be payable by the person by whom the object in question was left on or in the sea, which costs shall constitute a debt owing to the State.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Article 30

    PDF (page 25)Source URL

    (2) No person, while engaged in the fishing of sharks by means of a longline, shall at any one time- (a) collect, keep, control or be in possession of more than 10 hake and five kingklip on board a fishing vessel; or (b) land more than 10 hake and five kingklip while a longline is on board the fishing vessel. (3) No person shall, except on the authority of a permit- (a) engage in fishing of any shark by means of any kind of net within 12 nautical miles measured seaward from the high-water mark in the area bounded by a straight line (180° true bearing) drawn from the lighthouse at Cape Hangklip and a similar straight line (180° true bearing) drawn from the lighthouse at Cape St Blaize; or (b) land, transport, tranship, sell or dispose of any shark or any part thereof other than in a whole state: Provided that a shark that has been caught may be headed or gutted. (c) sell any shark on the recreational list set out in Annexure 4; (d) engage in fishing, collecting, landing, keeping or controlling of, or shall on any one day be in possession of, more than 10 sharks in total of the species on the recreational list set out in Annexure 4: Provided that no person shall engage in fishing, collecting, landing, keeping or controlling of, or be in possession of, more than five sharks of any one of the species listed.

Observers

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 82

    PDF (pages 47-48)Source URL

    (1) Observers designated under section 50 of the Act may- (a) monitor a fishing vessel's compliance with the relevant legislation; (b) record and report upon the fishing activities of the vessel and verify the position of the vessel when engaged in fishing; (c) observe and estimate catches with the view to identifying fishing composition and monitoring discards, by-catches and the taking of undersized fish; (d) record the gear type, mesh size and attachments employed by the master, (e) verify entries made into the log books in respect of species, composition, and quantities; (f) collect fishing and effort data on a set-by-set basis, and this data shall include location, including latitude and longitude, depth, time of net on the bottom and fishing composition; and (g) carry out the scientific work requested by Sea Fisheries. (2) An observer on board a fishing vessel shall be provided with suitable food and accommodation commensurate with that of an officer. (3) Any transport, accommodation, allowance, remuneration or similar costs incurred and payable to the observer on board the vessel, shall be borne by the licence or permit holder of the vessel. (4) Masters of fishing vessels shall ensure that all necessary co-operation is extended to observers in order for them to carry out their duties.

Transshipment

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Article 85

    PDF (pages 48-49)Source URL

    (1) A person seeking to offload from a fishing vessel in any fishing harbour shall give at least 48 hours notice thereof to the fishery control officer in charge at that fishing harbour or to any other authorised person in accordance with the directions that may be given by Sea Fisheries. (2) Except in accordance with any conditions attached to any licence or permit or on the authority of a permit, no transhipment of any fish or fish products or any other goods from or to any and fishing vessel shall be carried out other than within a fishing harbour and under the supervision of a fishery control officer or other authorised person. (3) The owner or master of any fishing vessel shall give to the fishery control officer at least 48 hours notice of any transhipment of fish or any supplies, and shall provide the information that may be requested by the fishery control officer, including the details of any of the vessels involved, and the type of fish or fish products or other goods, as the case may be.

Vessel Tracking

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 76

    PDF (pages 43-44)Source URL

    (1) Any foreign fishing vessel for which a foreign fishing licence has been granted in accordance with section 39 of the Act, shall at all times be equipped with an automated satellite linked vessel monitoring system (VMS). (2) For the purposes of subregulation (1) "VMS" means an autonomous system able to automatically transmit messages to a land based fishing monitoring centre allowing a continuous tracking of the position of the fishing vessel and- (a) information transmitted shall include the vessel's identification, latitude, longitude, date and time, course and speed which shall be transmitted at the required intervals to ensure that the vessel can be effectively monitored; and (b) performance standards shall, at a minimum, shall include a system that- (i) is tamper proof; (ii) may be polled by the monitoring centre; (iii) has a two-way massaging capability between the vessel and the monitoring centre; (iv) is fully automatic and operational at all times regardless of environment conditions; (v) provides real time data; and (vi) provides latitude and longitude with a positional accuracy of 100 metres or better with a confidence interval of 99%. (3) Any South African vessel for which a fishing licence has been granted, shall at the request of the Department, install a VMS as contemplated in subregulation (1), configured to report to the Sea Fisheries monitoring centre.