Regulations in terms of the MLRA, 1998

(2) No person, while engaged in the fishing of sharks by means of a longline, shall at any one time- (a) collect, keep, control or be in possession of more than 10 hake and five kingklip on board a fishing vessel; or (b) land more than 10 hake and five kingklip while a longline is on board the fishing vessel. (3) No person shall, except on the authority of a permit- (a) engage in fishing of any shark by means of any kind of net within 12 nautical miles measured seaward from the high-water mark in the area bounded by a straight line (180° true bearing) drawn from the lighthouse at Cape Hangklip and a similar straight line (180° true bearing) drawn from the lighthouse at Cape St Blaize; or (b) land, transport, tranship, sell or dispose of any shark or any part thereof other than in a whole state: Provided that a shark that has been caught may be headed or gutted. (c) sell any shark on the recreational list set out in Annexure 4; (d) engage in fishing, collecting, landing, keeping or controlling of, or shall on any one day be in possession of, more than 10 sharks in total of the species on the recreational list set out in Annexure 4: Provided that no person shall engage in fishing, collecting, landing, keeping or controlling of, or be in possession of, more than five sharks of any one of the species listed.