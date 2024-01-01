Transshipment

(1) A person seeking to offload from a fishing vessel in any fishing harbour shall give at least 48 hours notice thereof to the fishery control officer in charge at that fishing harbour or to any other authorised person in accordance with the directions that may be given by Sea Fisheries. (2) Except in accordance with any conditions attached to any licence or permit or on the authority of a permit, no transhipment of any fish or fish products or any other goods from or to any and fishing vessel shall be carried out other than within a fishing harbour and under the supervision of a fishery control officer or other authorised person. (3) The owner or master of any fishing vessel shall give to the fishery control officer at least 48 hours notice of any transhipment of fish or any supplies, and shall provide the information that may be requested by the fishery control officer, including the details of any of the vessels involved, and the type of fish or fish products or other goods, as the case may be.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.