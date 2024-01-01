Regulations in terms of the MLRA, 1998
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 85
(1) A person seeking to offload from a fishing vessel in any fishing harbour shall give at least 48 hours notice thereof to the fishery control officer in charge at that fishing harbour or to any other authorised person in accordance with the directions that may be given by Sea Fisheries. (2) Except in accordance with any conditions attached to any licence or permit or on the authority of a permit, no transhipment of any fish or fish products or any other goods from or to any and fishing vessel shall be carried out other than within a fishing harbour and under the supervision of a fishery control officer or other authorised person. (3) The owner or master of any fishing vessel shall give to the fishery control officer at least 48 hours notice of any transhipment of fish or any supplies, and shall provide the information that may be requested by the fishery control officer, including the details of any of the vessels involved, and the type of fish or fish products or other goods, as the case may be.