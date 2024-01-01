Act on the Exercise of Sovereign Rights on Foreigners' Fishing within the Exclusive Economic Zone

When a foreigner who is granted a license under Article 5 (1) or approval under Article 8 (1) violates this Act, an order, restrictions, or conditions under this Act, the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries may order the suspension of fishery activities or of the capture, picking, etc. of marine animals and plants for the purpose of experimentation, research, etc. (hereinafter referred to as "fishery activities, etc."), or revoke the license under Article 5 (1) or approval under Article 8 (1).

(1) Each foreigner who intends to conduct fishery activities in an exclusive economic zone other than a no take zone shall obtain a license for each vessel from the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries. <Amended by Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013> (2) When granting a license pursuant to paragraph (1), the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries shall issue a certificate of license to the relevant foreigner. <Amended by Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013> (3) Each foreigner who has obtained a license pursuant to paragraph (1) shall mark on the licensed vessel to ensure the distinguishability of the licensed matters and carry a certificate of license pursuant to paragraph (2). (4) Matters relating to licenses under paragraphs (1) through (3) shall be stipulated by Presidential Decree, and licensing procedure, issuance of a certificate of license, methods of marking, and other necessary matters shall be stipulated by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. <Amended by Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013>

No foreigner or captain of a foreign vessel may transfer a catch or its products to or from another vessel in an exclusive economic zone: Provided, That this shall not apply to cases stipulated by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, such as the occurrence of a marine accident. <Amended by Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013>

No foreigner or captain of a foreign vessel may unload a catch from an exclusive economic zone or its products directly into a harbor of the Republic of Korea: Provided, That this shall not apply to cases stipulated by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, such as the occurrence of a marine accident. <Amended by Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013>

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.