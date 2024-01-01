Act on the Exercise of Sovereign Rights on Foreigners' Fishing within the Exclusive Economic Zone
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Transshipment
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 11
No foreigner or captain of a foreign vessel may transfer a catch or its products to or from another vessel in an exclusive economic zone: Provided, That this shall not apply to cases stipulated by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, such as the occurrence of a marine accident. <Amended by Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013>
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 5
(1) Each foreigner who intends to conduct fishery activities in an exclusive economic zone other than a no take zone shall obtain a license for each vessel from the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries. <Amended by Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013> (2) When granting a license pursuant to paragraph (1), the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries shall issue a certificate of license to the relevant foreigner. <Amended by Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013> (3) Each foreigner who has obtained a license pursuant to paragraph (1) shall mark on the licensed vessel to ensure the distinguishability of the licensed matters and carry a certificate of license pursuant to paragraph (2). (4) Matters relating to licenses under paragraphs (1) through (3) shall be stipulated by Presidential Decree, and licensing procedure, issuance of a certificate of license, methods of marking, and other necessary matters shall be stipulated by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. <Amended by Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013>
Article 13
When a foreigner who is granted a license under Article 5 (1) or approval under Article 8 (1) violates this Act, an order, restrictions, or conditions under this Act, the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries may order the suspension of fishery activities or of the capture, picking, etc. of marine animals and plants for the purpose of experimentation, research, etc. (hereinafter referred to as "fishery activities, etc."), or revoke the license under Article 5 (1) or approval under Article 8 (1).