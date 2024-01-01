Any fishing vessel subject to international conventions shall be preferentially governed by the relevant international conventions, where the provisions of such international conventions are in conflict with those of this Act.

(1) No one shall capture or gather fishery resources using explosives, poisons or electricity. (2) No one shall keep or use toxic chemicals prescribed in subparagraph 7 of Article 2 of the Chemicals Control Act for the purpose of cultivating fishery resources or removing foreign substances attached to fishing implements or fishing nets: Provided, That where the use is permitted by an administrative agency or the head of relevant Ministry, as prescribed by Presidential Decree, this shall not apply. <Amended on Jun. 4, 2013; Mar. 24, 2020>

(3): Double or multi-layered gill nets shall not be used to capture and gather fishery resources: Provided, That where the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries or Mayors/Do Governors have approved, or a report on fisheries in the sea area prescribed by Presidential Decree is submitted, this shall not apply. <Amended on Mar. 23, 2013>

(1) An administrative authority may collect fishing gear discarded or lost in waters to dispose of or keep it, conduct surveys, measurements, or other activities in relation thereto, or operate vessels or facilities necessary therefor. (2) An administrative authority may require a person who files for registration of marine garbage collection business under Article 19 (1) 2 of the Management of Marine Garbage and Contaminated Marine Sediment Act; a person who files for registration of the business of purifying and improving fishing grounds under Article 17 of the Fishing Ground Management Act; or a person who owns a fishing vessel defined in Article 2 of the Fishing Vessels Act to collect discarded or lost fishing gear under paragraph (1) on its behalf. (3) An administrative authority may require the owner of discarded or lost fishing gear to bear all or part of the expenses incurred in collecting, disposing of, or keeping such discarded or lost fishing gear under paragraph (1), as prescribed by Presidential Decree: Provided, That this shall not apply where an act of God occurs or in cases prescribed by Presidential Decree.

(1) The Minister of Oceans and Fisheries may conduct a fact-finding survey regarding the manufacture, distribution, use, and management of fishing gear and the collection and disposal of discarded or lost fishing gear in order to efficiently manage fishing gear. (2) Where necessary for conducting a fact-finding survey under paragraph (1), the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries may request submission of related data, statement of opinions, etc. from the head of a relevant central administrative agency, the head of a local government, the head of a public institution under the Act on the Management of Public Institutions, the head of a related institution or organization, or a fishing gear manufacturer, etc. In such cases, a person requested to submit data or to state his or her opinion shall comply with such request unless there is a compelling reason not to do so. (3) The scope and methods of a fact-finding survey conducted under paragraph (1) and other necessary matters shall be prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

2-1-C. Non-fishermen shall not use fish aggregating devices, such as lighting, designed to increase catch volume. Portable lighting devices can be used at night to increase the visibility, and the brigtness of the lighting devices in use may be controlled by the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries.

(1) Each operator of a distant water fisheries business and a person engaged in distant water fisheries (hereinafter referred to “an operator, etc. of a distant water fisheries business) shall conscientiously conduct fishing operations within the permitted scope of operations and shall comply with resolutions made by international fisheries organizations for the conservation and management of resources and international standards regarding fisheries in high seas. (2) No operator, etc. of a distant water fisheries business shall engage in any of the following activities related to serious violations in overseas waters: 3. Conducting fisheries operations in any marine preserve established by an international fisheries organization; 8. Fisheries in violation of conservation and management measures of an RFMO in the areas under the purview of such RFMO; 9. Transshipping fish or a joint fishing operation, with a vessel listed by any international fisheries organization engaged in illegal, unreported, or unregulated fishing or assisting such vessel;

The provisions do not specifically contain shark species, but do include sharks under the category of nationally and internationally legally protected species — and related conservation and management measures.

No foreigner or captain of a foreign vessel may unload a catch from an exclusive economic zone or its products directly into a harbor of the Republic of Korea: Provided, That this shall not apply to cases stipulated by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, such as the occurrence of a marine accident. <Amended by Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013>

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.