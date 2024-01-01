Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Distant Water Fisheries Development Act
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 13
(1) Each operator of a distant water fisheries business and a person engaged in distant water fisheries (hereinafter referred to “an operator, etc. of a distant water fisheries business) shall conscientiously conduct fishing operations within the permitted scope of operations and shall comply with resolutions made by international fisheries organizations for the conservation and management of resources and international standards regarding fisheries in high seas. (2) No operator, etc. of a distant water fisheries business shall engage in any of the following activities related to serious violations in overseas waters: 3. Conducting fisheries operations in any marine preserve established by an international fisheries organization; 8. Fisheries in violation of conservation and management measures of an RFMO in the areas under the purview of such RFMO; 9. Transshipping fish or a joint fishing operation, with a vessel listed by any international fisheries organization engaged in illegal, unreported, or unregulated fishing or assisting such vessel;
Fishing Vessels Act
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 6
Any fishing vessel subject to international conventions shall be preferentially governed by the relevant international conventions, where the provisions of such international conventions are in conflict with those of this Act.