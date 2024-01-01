Ship Act
Vessel Registration & License Management
What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?
Article 2
A ship falling under any of the following subparagraphs shall be a ship of the Republic of Korea (hereinafter referred to as "Korean ship"):
- A national or public ship;
- A ship owned by a citizen of the Republic of Korea;
- A ship owned by a commercial corporation established under the laws of the Republic of Korea;
- A ship owned by a corporation, other than that under subparagraph 3, whose main office is located in the Republic of Korea and whose representative (in the case of joint representatives: all of such representatives) is a citizen of the Republic of Korea.
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Article 8
(1) Each owner of a Korean ship shall apply for the registration of the ship to the administrator of a regional office of oceans and fisheries having jurisdiction over the port of registry within 60 days from the date of acquiring the ship, as prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. In such cases, with regard to any ship prescribed in Article 2 of the Ship Registry Act, registry of the ship shall be made before registration thereof is filed. (2) If the administrator of a regional office of oceans and fisheries receives an application for the registration of a ship prescribed in paragraph (1), he or she shall make registration thereof in the original ship register and issue a certificate of vessel's nationality to the applicant. (3) Matters necessary for the issuance of a certificate of vessel's nationality shall be prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. <Amended by Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013>