(1) Each owner of a Korean ship shall apply for the registration of the ship to the administrator of a regional office of oceans and fisheries having jurisdiction over the port of registry within 60 days from the date of acquiring the ship, as prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. In such cases, with regard to any ship prescribed in Article 2 of the Ship Registry Act, registry of the ship shall be made before registration thereof is filed. (2) If the administrator of a regional office of oceans and fisheries receives an application for the registration of a ship prescribed in paragraph (1), he or she shall make registration thereof in the original ship register and issue a certificate of vessel's nationality to the applicant. (3) Matters necessary for the issuance of a certificate of vessel's nationality shall be prescribed by Ordinance of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. <Amended by Act No. 11690, Mar. 23, 2013>

A ship falling under any of the following subparagraphs shall be a ship of the Republic of Korea (hereinafter referred to as "Korean ship"):

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.