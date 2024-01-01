FISHERIES AND AQUATIC RESOURCES ACT, No. 2 OF 1996
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 2
No person shall deploy fishing boats, supply or cargo vessels, reefers and carrier vessels (hereinafter referred to as the “Vessels”) having an overall length of 10.3m (34 feet) or more for high seas fishing operations unless such vessel is fitted with Satellite based Vessel Monitoring System Device (hereinafter referred to as a “Monitoring Device”) on board approved by Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (hereinafter referred to· as “the Department”) which allows tracking and identification of such vessels by the land based Fisheries Monitoring Centre (hereinafter referred to as “FMC”, particulars of which is specified in the Schedule I hereto) of the Department.