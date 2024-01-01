FISHERIES AND AQUATIC RESOURCES (AMENDMENT) ACT, No. 35 OF 2013
Article 16A
The Director-General may, where he has reasonable grounds to believe that any person is engaged in any Illegal, Unreported or Unregulated fishing operations in waters within the jurisdiction of another State, and the fishing boat used for such operations is a local fishing boat registered under section 15, he may, after affording such person or the owner of such boat, as the case may be, an opportunity of being heard (a) cancel or suspend for such period as may be determined by him, the registration of such boat as a local fishing boat under section 15; and (b) cancel or suspend for such period as may be determined by him, the registration of such boat as a local fishing boat under section 15; and cancel or suspend for such period as may be determined by him, any licence issued in respect of that fishing boat, under section 6 or section 14A, as the case may be, authorizing the licensee to engage in any prescribed fishing operations in Sri Lanka Waters or the High Seas, as the case may be.