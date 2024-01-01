Fisheries Management Plan 2021
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Section 8Translated text:
Suriname is a member state of Western Central Atlantic Fishery Commission (WECAFC) and Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM). Suriname also has been a cooperating member state (Cooperating Non- Contracting Party) of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tuna (ICCAT) since November 1, 2011.
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 2Translated text:
The VMS Decision stipulates that every permit holder of a vessel that qualifies for this under the permit conditions is obliged to install a tracking system based on the Argos satellite navigation network system on the fishing vessel in question.