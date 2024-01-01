Game Act
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?
The Game Act prohibits the capture, killing, attempting to capture, attempting to kill, having in one's possession, having available dead or alive for sale or delivery, offering for sale, selling, buying, trading, giving as a gift, delivering, transporting, importing or exporting of protected animals. This Act defines protected animal species as all species of mammals, birds, and sea turtles, as well as other species designated by State Decree, which belong to a wild species living in Suriname. As such commercial whaling is considered prohibited.