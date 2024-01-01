Sea Fisheries Act
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Legal definition for shipowner (reder): the operator of a fishing vessel
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
After registration, the harbor master will provide the signatory of the application form with a registration certificate in duplicate, upon payment of an amount to be determined by the Minister of Public Works and Transport - in agreement with the Minister - in accordance with an amount determined by the Minister of Transport to be determined and published in the Advertising Gazette of the Republic of Suriname, which at least contains: the name and registration number of the fishing vessel; the identification letters and numbers affixed to the fishing vessel; the part in which the fishing vessel is registered; the contents, on which it was measured in accordance with applicable legal provisions, as well as the total length; the description of the fishing vessel according to the registration; the name and address of the owner or owners of the fishing vessel; the name and address of the shipowner of the fishing vessel; the engine power .