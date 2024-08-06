Act for Distant Water Fisheries

In case that any distant water fisheries operator or distant water fisheries employee commits any of the serious infringements as stipulated in Article 13, paragraph 1, a fine shall be imposed upon the distant water fisheries operator concerned in accordance with the following provisions, and the concerned fishing license may be suspended for 2 years or under or be revoked: (1) For any fishing vessel 500 Gross Tonnage (GT) or above: a fine between 6 million and 30 million New Taiwan Dollars. (2) For any fishing vessel 100 GT or above, and less than 500 GT: a fine between 4 million and 20 million New Taiwan Dollars. (3) For any fishing vessel 50 GT or above, and less than 100 GT: a fine between 2 million and 10 million New Taiwan Dollars. (4) For any fishing vessel less than 50 GT: a fine between 1 million and 5 million New Taiwan Dollars. In case that the value of catch or fisheries products concerned exceeds the fine imposed pursuant to the provisions as stipulated in the preceding paragraph, an amount of a fine for up to 5 times of the value of such catch or fisheries products shall be imposed. In case that any distant water fisheries operator or distant water

fisheries employee commits the same provision of serious infringement as stipulated in Article 13, paragraph 1 for 2 times within 3 years, or different serious infringements as stipulated in Article 13, paragraph 1 for 3 times within 3 years, a fine shall be imposed upon the distant water fisheries operator concerned in accordance with the following provisions and the concerned fishing license shall be suspended between 2 and 3 years or be revoked: (1) For any fishing vessel 500 GT or above: a fine between 9 million and 45 million New Taiwan Dollars. (2) For any fishing vessel 100 GT or above, and less than 500 GT: a fine between 6 million and 30 million New Taiwan Dollars. (3) For any fishing vessel 50 GT or above, and less than 100 GT: a fine between 3 million and 15 million New Taiwan Dollars. (4) For any fishing vessel less than 50 GT: a fine between 1.5 million and 7.5 million New Taiwan Dollars. In case that the value of catch or fisheries products concerned exceeds the fine imposed pursuant to the provisions as stipulated in the preceding paragraph, an amount of a fine for up to 8 times of the value of such catch or fisheries products shall be imposed. In case that any distant water fisheries employee who commits any of the serious infringements as stipulated in Article 13, paragraph 1, a fine shall be imposed upon the distant water fisheries employee concerned in accordance with the following provisions, and the concerned Fishing Vessel Crew Identification and Certificate of Fishing Vessel Officers may be suspended for 2 years or under or be revoked: (1) For any fishing vessel 500 GT or above: a fine between 1.2 million and 6 million New Taiwan Dollars. (2) For any fishing vessel 100 GT or above, and less than 500 GT: a fine between 800 thousand and 4 million New Taiwan Dollars. (3) For any fishing vessel 50 GT or above, and less than 100 GT: a fine between 400 thousand and 2 million New Taiwan Dollars. (4) For any fishing vessel less than 50 GT: a fine between 200 thousand and 1 million New Taiwan Dollars. In case that any distant water fisheries employee commits the same provision of serious infringement as stipulated in Article 13, paragraph 1 for 2 times within 3 years, or different serious infringements as stipulated in Article 13, paragraph 1 for 3 times within 3 years, a fine shall be imposed upon the distant water fisheries employee concerned in accordance with the following provisions and the concerned Fishing Vessel Crew Identification and Certificate of Fishing Vessel Officers shall be revoked: (1) For any fishing vessel 500 GT or above: a fine between 1.8 million and 9 million New Taiwan Dollars. (2) For any fishing vessel 100 GT or above, and less than 500 GT: a fine between1.2 million and 6 million New Taiwan Dollars. (3) For any fishing vessel 50 GT or above, and less than 100 GT: a fine between 600 thousand and 3 million New Taiwan Dollars. (4) For any fishing vessel less than 50 GT: a fine between 300 thousand and 1.5 million New Taiwan Dollars. The value of catch or fisheries products as referred to in paragraphs 2 and 4 shall be calculated based on the average prices of such catch or fisheries products in domestic fish markets in the preceding 3 years.