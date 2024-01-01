Regulations for Tuna Longline or Purse Seine Fishing Vessels Proceeding to the Pacific Ocean for Fishing Operation
- Language: English
- Year: 2024
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?
Article 86
Any tuna purse seine fishing vessel shall not use or retrieve any fish aggregating device (hereinafter referred to as “FAD”) and shall not catch the school of fish associated with FAD(s) during the FAD closure period promulgated by the competent authority. The definition of FAD as referred to in the preceding paragraph means any object, creature or method, regardless of size, living or non-living, floating on or near the water surface or semi-submerged in the water, that is capable of aggregating fish. Types include buoys, floats, webbings, weaved items, plastic, drifting woods (bamboo, timber, log, etc), creature (such as whale shark), fishing vessel itself or another vessel, underwater light and casting bait. During the period of FAD closure, any tuna purse seine fishing vessel shall report its position once in every 30 minutes, and manual report while fishing shall be prohibited.