Regulations on the Management of the Crew of Fishing Vessels

The central competent authority may designate observer(s) to board a fishing vessel for carrying out the following duties: (1) To verify the authenticity of data filled in by the captain of the fishing vessel. (2) To verify whether or not the operation of the fishing vessel has complied with laws and regulations. (3) To collect information and biological samples as instructed. (4) To report the relevant information at the time and in the way as instructed , and in case of emergency, make immediate report. (5) Any other specified matters. Any observer that has carried out the duties as prescribed in the preceding paragraph shall be deemed as having the working experices in the navigation section. Article 32-2 Any fishery operator shall, in addition to providing observer(s), while onboard the fishing vessel, with food, accommodation, adequate sanitary amenities, and medical facilities of a reasonable standard equivalent to those normally available to an officer onboard the vessel, instruct the captain and crew members of the fishing vessel matters regarding the necessary cooperation with and assistance for the observer(s) to carry out his/her duties

A captain shall be held accountable for affairs relating to safety and management of a fishing vessel and be in charge of the following duties: (12) To provide observers and inspectors with necessary and adequate assistance for carrying out their duties.

Any crew member, observer, and inspector shall possess a Fishing Vessel Crew Identification, and for any officer, he/she shall also possess a Certificate of Fishing Vessel Officer.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.