Regulations on the Management of the Crew of Fishing Vessels
Observers
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 3
Any crew member, observer, and inspector shall possess a Fishing Vessel Crew Identification, and for any officer, he/she shall also possess a Certificate of Fishing Vessel Officer.
Article 24
A captain shall be held accountable for affairs relating to safety and management of a fishing vessel and be in charge of the following duties: (12) To provide observers and inspectors with necessary and adequate assistance for carrying out their duties.
Article 32
The central competent authority may designate observer(s) to board a fishing vessel for carrying out the following duties: (1) To verify the authenticity of data filled in by the captain of the fishing vessel. (2) To verify whether or not the operation of the fishing vessel has complied with laws and regulations. (3) To collect information and biological samples as instructed. (4) To report the relevant information at the time and in the way as instructed , and in case of emergency, make immediate report. (5) Any other specified matters. Any observer that has carried out the duties as prescribed in the preceding paragraph shall be deemed as having the working experices in the navigation section. Article 32-2 Any fishery operator shall, in addition to providing observer(s), while onboard the fishing vessel, with food, accommodation, adequate sanitary amenities, and medical facilities of a reasonable standard equivalent to those normally available to an officer onboard the vessel, instruct the captain and crew members of the fishing vessel matters regarding the necessary cooperation with and assistance for the observer(s) to carry out his/her duties