TanzaniaOversight BodyMinistry of Livestock and FisheriesRegistry OpenILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2019SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 2001TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions4 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions2 lawsObservers2 lawsTransshipment3 lawsVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management5 lawsVessel Tracking1 lawLawsDeep Sea Fisheries Management ActFishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Registration & License ManagementDeep Sea Fisheries Management and Development Regulations, 2021Fishing Offenses & InfractionsLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsObserversVessel Registration & License ManagementFisheries (Amendment) Regulations 2009Vessel Registration & License ManagementFisheries Act 2003Fishing Offenses & InfractionsTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementFisheries Regulations, 2009Fishing Offenses & InfractionsTransshipmentVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingMerchant Shipping Act, 2003Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions