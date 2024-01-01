(3) No person shall either as principal or as agent, engage or recruit a Tanzanian seafarer for employment on board a Tanzanian or foreign ship, without first obtaining a licence in the prescribed form from the Registrar of Seafarers authorizing such person to engage or recruit Tanzanian seafarers for the sea service.

The terms or conditions for fisheries access agreement entered into by the Director General shall require that- (g) the other party to the agreement shall ensure minimum specified benefits to nationals of the United Republic in terms of training and employing such level of qualified nationals as crew members as may be specified by the Director General; and

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.