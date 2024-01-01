Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions

Deep Sea Fisheries Management and Development Regulations, 2021

Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?

  • Article 41

    PDF (pages 32-33)Source URL

    The terms or conditions for fisheries access agreement entered into by the Director General shall require that- (g) the other party to the agreement shall ensure minimum specified benefits to nationals of the United Republic in terms of training and employing such level of qualified nationals as crew members as may be specified by the Director General; and

Merchant Shipping Act, 2003

What labor laws apply to fishing workers on ships carrying a national flag?

  • Article 110

    PDF (page 76)Source URL

    (3) No person shall either as principal or as agent, engage or recruit a Tanzanian seafarer for employment on board a Tanzanian or foreign ship, without first obtaining a licence in the prescribed form from the Registrar of Seafarers authorizing such person to engage or recruit Tanzanian seafarers for the sea service.