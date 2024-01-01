Deep Sea Fisheries Management Act
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 39
(1) A person shall not engage in trans-shipment activities at sea: (a) in the Exclusive Economic Zone; or (b) in respect of any national of the United Republic including any Tanzanian fishing vessel, in areas beyond national jurisdiction, except in accordance with a written permission under section 29 of this Act. (2) A person who contravenes this section commits an offense and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount set out in the Second Schedule to this Act.