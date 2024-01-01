(5) A fishing vessel that intends to use any of the designated ports for the purpose of landing fish, transhipping catch or for any fisheries related transaction shall provide advance notification and information as prescribed in Form 26 set out in the First Schedule.

The Minister shall by notice published in the Gazette impose conditions that are necessary for the proper management of fisheries which are (j) regulating the landing of fish and providing for management of fish landing stations; (u) regulate transshipment of fish or fish products to ensure compliance with all conservation and fishery management measures.

(1) A person shall not engage in trans-shipment activities at sea: (a) in the Exclusive Economic Zone; or (b) in respect of any national of the United Republic including any Tanzanian fishing vessel, in areas beyond national jurisdiction, except in accordance with a written permission under section 29 of this Act. (2) A person who contravenes this section commits an offense and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount set out in the Second Schedule to this Act.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.