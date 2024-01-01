Transshipment

Deep Sea Fisheries Management Act

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Article 39

    (1) A person shall not engage in trans-shipment activities at sea: (a) in the Exclusive Economic Zone; or (b) in respect of any national of the United Republic including any Tanzanian fishing vessel, in areas beyond national jurisdiction, except in accordance with a written permission under section 29 of this Act. (2) A person who contravenes this section commits an offense and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount set out in the Second Schedule to this Act.

Fisheries Act 2003

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Article 17

    The Minister shall by notice published in the Gazette impose conditions that are necessary for the proper management of fisheries which are (j) regulating the landing of fish and providing for management of fish landing stations; (u) regulate transshipment of fish or fish products to ensure compliance with all conservation and fishery management measures.

Fisheries Regulations, 2009

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Article 56

    (5) A fishing vessel that intends to use any of the designated ports for the purpose of landing fish, transhipping catch or for any fisheries related transaction shall provide advance notification and information as prescribed in Form 26 set out in the First Schedule.