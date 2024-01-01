ThailandOversight BodyThe Department of FisheriesRegistry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified C188 in 2019Ratified MLC in 2016SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1981TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions2 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions2 lawsObservers2 lawsTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility2 lawsVessel Registration & License Management3 lawsVessel Tracking1 lawLawsAct Governing the Rights to Fish in Thai Waters in B.E. 2482 (1939)Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementEMERGENCY DECREE AMENDING THE THAI VESSELS ACT, B.E. 2481 (1938), B.E. 2561 (2018)Vessel Registration & License ManagementLabour Protection in Fishing Work Act, B.E. 2562 (2019)Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsRoyal Ordinance on Fisheries (No.2) B.E.2017Fishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversVessel TrackingRoyal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E.2558 (2015)Fishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License Management