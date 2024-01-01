EMERGENCY DECREE AMENDING THE THAI VESSELS ACT, B.E. 2481 (1938), B.E. 2561 (2018)

In applying for registration of a Thai vessel in the category of a fishing vessel, the applicant shall, in addition to compliance with the provisions on registration of Thai vessels, have obtained a certificate in support of the submission of the application to the Vessel Registrar. The applicant shall apply for a certificate under paragraph one by submitting an application therefor to the Department of Fisheries in accordance with the rules, procedures andconditions prescribed by the Director-General of the Department of Fisheries, provided that the following certification must at least be made: (1) that the applicant for registration is under no prohibitions for the purpose of being granted a fishing licence under the law on fisheries; (2) that the vessel to which the application for registration of a Thai vessel relates has never been used for the commission of offenses under the law on fisheries; (3) that the vessel to which the application for registration of a Thai vessel relates is not under any legal proceedings against it.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.