EMERGENCY DECREE AMENDING THE THAI VESSELS ACT, B.E. 2481 (1938), B.E. 2561 (2018)
Vessel Registration & License Management
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Article 54 (2)
In applying for registration of a Thai vessel in the category of a fishing vessel, the applicant shall, in addition to compliance with the provisions on registration of Thai vessels, have obtained a certificate in support of the submission of the application to the Vessel Registrar. The applicant shall apply for a certificate under paragraph one by submitting an application therefor to the Department of Fisheries in accordance with the rules, procedures andconditions prescribed by the Director-General of the Department of Fisheries, provided that the following certification must at least be made: (1) that the applicant for registration is under no prohibitions for the purpose of being granted a fishing licence under the law on fisheries; (2) that the vessel to which the application for registration of a Thai vessel relates has never been used for the commission of offenses under the law on fisheries; (3) that the vessel to which the application for registration of a Thai vessel relates is not under any legal proceedings against it.