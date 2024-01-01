Fishing Offenses & Infractions

2002 Marine Resources Act

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Section 205

    In addition to the regulatory authority granted in the preceding section, the Authority shall have the following duties and functions: (7) to cooperate as appropriate with other nations or territories in the region and with foreign states fishing in the region and adjacent high seas area for the conservation and management of highly migratory fish stocks;

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Section 502

    (4) The Authority shall, as appropriate, do the following in relation to fisheries management: (c) minimize pollution, waste, discards, catch by lost or abandoned gear, and impact on associated or dependent species, in particular endangered species, through measures including, to the extent practical, the development and use of selective, environmentally safe and cost effective fishing gear and techniques;

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

  • Section 912

    (1) No person shall use any foreign fishing vessel for fishing within one mile of a submerged reef within the exclusive economic zone, or within a two mile radius of any fish aggregating device of the Government, a citizen or any other body established under the laws of the Federated States of Micronesia. (2) Any person who commits an act in violation of this section shall be subject to a civil penalty of not less than $50,000 and not more than $250,000.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Section 913

    (1) No person shall knowingly ship, transport, offer for sale, sell, purchase, import, export or have custody, control or possession of any fish taken or retained in contravention of this subtitle or any access agreement, permit or applicable law.

  • Section 918

    (1) No person shall, directly or indirectly, contaminate the exclusive economic zone in any way, including by the discharge of any substance or by any act or omission that is likely to cause damage to, or deterioration in, the quality of the marine resources. (2) For the purposes of this section, the following is presumed to be damaging: (a) non-biodegradable trash or debris; (b) the discharge of a poison, chemical or noxious substance, including, but not limited to, oil, petroleum, solvents, metals or sewage.

2004 Marine Resources Act

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Section 901

    (3) In determining the amount of the penalty, the Supreme Court of the Federated States of Micronesia shall take into account the nature, circumstances, extent and gravity of the prohibited acts committed and, with respect to the violator, the degree of culpability, any history of prior offenses, whether there are multiple violations which together constitute a serious disregard of conservation and management measures and such other matters as justice may require.

Public Law 19-21

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Section 913

    (1) No person shall knowingly capture, ship, transport, offer for sale sell, purchase, import, export or have custody, control or possession of any fish taken or retained in contravention of this subtitle or any access agreement, permit or applicable law. (2) It shall be unlawful to remove shark fins from sharks on board fishing vessels, and to retain on board, transship or land sharks or shark fins, subject to subsections (4) and (6). (3) It shall be unlawful for fishing vessels to possess wire leaders, steel trace, or wire trace. (4) All sharks caught by a fishing vessel shall be either: (a) if still alive, immediately released back into the ocean. Fishing vessels must ensure that sharks are released whole, and that sharks are not unnecessarily harmed during the release process; or (b) if dead, landed at a transshipment port in the Federated States of Micronesia. Fishing vessels must ensure that sharks are landed whole with all shark fins attached to the carcass;