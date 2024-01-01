2002 Marine Resources Act
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Section 205
In addition to the regulatory authority granted in the preceding section, the Authority shall have the following duties and functions: (7) to cooperate as appropriate with other nations or territories in the region and with foreign states fishing in the region and adjacent high seas area for the conservation and management of highly migratory fish stocks;