(1) No person shall knowingly capture, ship, transport, offer for sale sell, purchase, import, export or have custody, control or possession of any fish taken or retained in contravention of this subtitle or any access agreement, permit or applicable law. (2) It shall be unlawful to remove shark fins from sharks on board fishing vessels, and to retain on board, transship or land sharks or shark fins, subject to subsections (4) and (6). (3) It shall be unlawful for fishing vessels to possess wire leaders, steel trace, or wire trace. (4) All sharks caught by a fishing vessel shall be either: (a) if still alive, immediately released back into the ocean. Fishing vessels must ensure that sharks are released whole, and that sharks are not unnecessarily harmed during the release process; or (b) if dead, landed at a transshipment port in the Federated States of Micronesia. Fishing vessels must ensure that sharks are landed whole with all shark fins attached to the carcass;

(3) In determining the amount of the penalty, the Supreme Court of the Federated States of Micronesia shall take into account the nature, circumstances, extent and gravity of the prohibited acts committed and, with respect to the violator, the degree of culpability, any history of prior offenses, whether there are multiple violations which together constitute a serious disregard of conservation and management measures and such other matters as justice may require.

(1) No person shall, directly or indirectly, contaminate the exclusive economic zone in any way, including by the discharge of any substance or by any act or omission that is likely to cause damage to, or deterioration in, the quality of the marine resources. (2) For the purposes of this section, the following is presumed to be damaging: (a) non-biodegradable trash or debris; (b) the discharge of a poison, chemical or noxious substance, including, but not limited to, oil, petroleum, solvents, metals or sewage.

(1) No person shall knowingly ship, transport, offer for sale, sell, purchase, import, export or have custody, control or possession of any fish taken or retained in contravention of this subtitle or any access agreement, permit or applicable law.

(1) No person shall use any foreign fishing vessel for fishing within one mile of a submerged reef within the exclusive economic zone, or within a two mile radius of any fish aggregating device of the Government, a citizen or any other body established under the laws of the Federated States of Micronesia. (2) Any person who commits an act in violation of this section shall be subject to a civil penalty of not less than $50,000 and not more than $250,000.

(4) The Authority shall, as appropriate, do the following in relation to fisheries management: (c) minimize pollution, waste, discards, catch by lost or abandoned gear, and impact on associated or dependent species, in particular endangered species, through measures including, to the extent practical, the development and use of selective, environmentally safe and cost effective fishing gear and techniques;

In addition to the regulatory authority granted in the preceding section, the Authority shall have the following duties and functions: (7) to cooperate as appropriate with other nations or territories in the region and with foreign states fishing in the region and adjacent high seas area for the conservation and management of highly migratory fish stocks;

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.