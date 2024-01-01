(1) The Executive Director may appoint, in writing, any person to be an authorized observer or class of persons to be authorized observers for the purposes of this subtitle, any access agreement or any fisheries management agreement. (2) The Executive Director may appoint, in writing, any authorized observer to serve as a port sampler. Port samplers shall perform the duties of authorized observers at a point of transshipment or port located either inside or outside the Federated States of Micronesia. (3) Authorized observers and port samplers shall not be appointed as authorized officers and shall not be authorized to take enforcement action under this subtitle. (4) The requirements of sections 607(1), 607(2), 607(6), 607(7), 608, 609 and 610 shall apply equally to authorized observers and port samplers.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.