2002 Marine Resources Act
Section 606
(1) The Executive Director may appoint, in writing, any person to be an authorized observer or class of persons to be authorized observers for the purposes of this subtitle, any access agreement or any fisheries management agreement. (2) The Executive Director may appoint, in writing, any authorized observer to serve as a port sampler. Port samplers shall perform the duties of authorized observers at a point of transshipment or port located either inside or outside the Federated States of Micronesia. (3) Authorized observers and port samplers shall not be appointed as authorized officers and shall not be authorized to take enforcement action under this subtitle. (4) The requirements of sections 607(1), 607(2), 607(6), 607(7), 608, 609 and 610 shall apply equally to authorized observers and port samplers.