Public Law 13-86, 2005
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Section 122
Any and all fishing vessels and fishing vessel owners which or who have had court judgments entered against them in the Supreme Court of the Federated States of Micronesia in an amount in excess of $25,000 shall be denied the ability to apply for and/or to obtain any fishing licenses of any kind whatsoever from the Authority to fish in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Federated States of Micronesia until such judgment is satisfied.