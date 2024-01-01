2002 Marine Resources Act
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Section 407
(1) The operator of a foreign fishing vessel shall: (a) not transship at sea under any circumstances; (b) provide seventy-two (72) hours notice to the Authority of a request to transship any or all of the fish on board and shall provide the name of the vessel, its international radio call sign, its position, the catch on board by species, the time and port where such transshipment is requested to occur and an undertaking to pay all fees required under the laws of the Federated States of Micronesia; (c) only transship at the time and port authorized for transshipment; and (d) submit full reports on transshipping on such forms as may be required by the Authority or prescribed by regulation. (2) During transshipment in the Federated States of Micronesia the foreign party and operator of each vessel shall comply with all applicable National and State laws and regulations in the Federated States of Micronesia relating to protection of the environment, including without limitation, sewage holding tank requirements. (3) Any person who violates subsection (1)(a), (1)(c), (1)(d) or (2) of this section shall be subject to a civil penalty of not less than $75,000 and not more than $275,000.