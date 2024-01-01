The Gambia

The GambiaOversight BodiesMinistry of Fisheries and Water ResourcesFisheries DepartmentRegistry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2018SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1982TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions2 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions2 lawsObservers1 lawTransshipment2 lawsVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility2 lawsVessel Registration & License Management4 lawsVessel Tracking2 lawsLawsFisheries ActFishing Offenses & InfractionsLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingFisheries Regulation of 2008Vessel Registration & License ManagementFisheries RegulationsFishing Offenses & InfractionsLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsTransshipmentVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingMerchant Shipping ActVessel Registration & License ManagementMerchant Shipping Act, 2013Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility