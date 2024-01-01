Fisheries Regulation of 2008

(1) A fishing vessel shall not be registered on the Register of Fishing Vessels unless the Director is satisfied that-
(a) an application has been made in accordance with regulation 4 of these Regulations and is true, correct and complete in every way;
(b) the fee prescribed in Schedule II has been paid;
(c) the vessel, or its owner, has not been convicted within the last five years of an offense under the Act or its regulations;
(d) the vessels, or its owner, has not been convicted within the last five years of an offense under the laws of The Gambia governing navigation, customs, immigration, fiscal measures, health, narcotics or firearms;
(e) no evidence exists that gives reasonable cause to believe that the vessel has undermined the effectiveness of international conservation and management measures or has taken part in illegal fishing in the waters of another State or in international waters;
(f) all other information requested by the Director have been provided in the manner requested or required.