Vessel Tracking

Fisheries Act
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 27
(1) Every licence shall be subject to such conditions as may be prescribed or endorsed on the licence or specified in any regulations made under this Act, including, but not limited to the foregoing, conditions relating to - (k) the installation of automatic location communicators and other specified machinery or equipment necessary for the operation of a vessel monitoring system in respect of the fishing vessel;