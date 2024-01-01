Vessel Tracking

Fisheries Act

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 27

    PDF (pages 35-37)Source URL

    (1) Every licence shall be subject to such conditions as may be prescribed or endorsed on the licence or specified in any regulations made under this Act, including, but not limited to the foregoing, conditions relating to - (k) the installation of automatic location communicators and other specified machinery or equipment necessary for the operation of a vessel monitoring system in respect of the fishing vessel;

Fisheries Regulations

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 52

    PDF (page 28)Source URL

    (3) The master of the licensed ship or vessel to which an approved Vessel Monitoring System unit is fitted shall- (a) ensure that the Vessel Monitoring System unit is operating at ail times while fishing and undertaking related activities in the fisheries waters; (b) take reasonable measures to ensure that, if the Vessel Monitoring System unit ceases to operate, he or she is made aware of that fact; (c) immediately alter becoming aware that the Vessel Monitoring System unit has ceased to operate, notify the Vessel Monitoring System administrator of that fact; (d) ensure, prior to engaging in any fishing activity or related activity, that- (i) the Vessel Monitoring System unit has been switched on, (ii) the operation of the Vessel Monitoring System unit has been tested, (iii) the Vessel Monitoring System administrator has confirmed that the Vessel Monitoring System unit is operating.