Vessel Tracking

(3) The master of the licensed ship or vessel to which an approved Vessel Monitoring System unit is fitted shall- (a) ensure that the Vessel Monitoring System unit is operating at ail times while fishing and undertaking related activities in the fisheries waters; (b) take reasonable measures to ensure that, if the Vessel Monitoring System unit ceases to operate, he or she is made aware of that fact; (c) immediately alter becoming aware that the Vessel Monitoring System unit has ceased to operate, notify the Vessel Monitoring System administrator of that fact; (d) ensure, prior to engaging in any fishing activity or related activity, that- (i) the Vessel Monitoring System unit has been switched on, (ii) the operation of the Vessel Monitoring System unit has been tested, (iii) the Vessel Monitoring System administrator has confirmed that the Vessel Monitoring System unit is operating.

(1) Every licence shall be subject to such conditions as may be prescribed or endorsed on the licence or specified in any regulations made under this Act, including, but not limited to the foregoing, conditions relating to - (k) the installation of automatic location communicators and other specified machinery or equipment necessary for the operation of a vessel monitoring system in respect of the fishing vessel;

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.