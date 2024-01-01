Decree-Law No. 21/2008 on the Implementation of Satellite System for Monitoring Fishing Vessels (VMS)
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 3Translated text:
- The continuous monitoring system for fishing (SIMOCEP) is applicable to all semi-industrial and industrial fishing vessels duly licensed and registered in duly licensed and registered in Timorese ports, as well as to vessels engaged in related fishing activities.
Article 13Translated text:
- The fishing vessels covered by Article 3 of the previous sion must ensure that the DLA is active and that it is being transmit continuously with SIMOCEP headquarters, at least 50 (fifty) nautical miles from the at least 50 (fifty) nautical miles from Timor-Leste's maritime waters, whenever Timor-Leste's maritime waters, whenever they are: a) entering or leaving Timor-Leste's maritime waters; b) fishing on the high seas or in the maritime waters of another State, for a period of 6 (six) nautical miles from the maritime waters of Timor-Leste. (b) fishing on the high seas or in the maritime waters of another State, during a period of 6 (six) hours before entering and leaving the maritime waters of Timor-Leste Timor-Leste; c) within the maritime waters of Timor-Leste, when departing for (c) within the maritime waters of Timor-Leste, when departing due to loss of a fishing permit or licence;
- Fishing vessels shall transmit to the manager of the the information indicated in the subparagraphs of the previous paragraph, as well as the type/name paragraph above, as well as the type/name and manufacturer of the manufacturer.