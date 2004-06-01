Transshipment

Decree-Law No. 6/2004

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Article 62

    PDF (page 63)Source URL
    Translated text:

    The transhipment of catches shall only take place in the designated national ports or wharfs.

  • Article 103

    PDF (page 71)Source URL
    Translated text:
    1. The transhipment of catches in national maritime waters or on the high seas by fishing vessels or fishing-related vessels, whether national or foreign, shall be prohibited.
    2. Transhipments shall only be permitted in wharfs or ports designated by the National Directorate of Fisheries and Aquaculture and they shall require a permit.
    3. The transhipment of catches provided for in item 2 above may only take place in the presence of designated fishing officers