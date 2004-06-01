Decree-Law No. 6/2004
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 62Translated text:
The transhipment of catches shall only take place in the designated national ports or wharfs.
Article 103Translated text:
- The transhipment of catches in national maritime waters or on the high seas by fishing vessels or fishing-related vessels, whether national or foreign, shall be prohibited.
- Transhipments shall only be permitted in wharfs or ports designated by the National Directorate of Fisheries and Aquaculture and they shall require a permit.
- The transhipment of catches provided for in item 2 above may only take place in the presence of designated fishing officers