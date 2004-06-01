Vessel Tracking

Decree-Law No. 21/2008 on the Implementation of Satellite System for Monitoring Fishing Vessels (VMS)

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 3

    PDF (page 2408)Source URL
    Translated text:
    1. The continuous monitoring system for fishing (SIMOCEP) is applicable to all semi-industrial and industrial fishing vessels duly licensed and registered in duly licensed and registered in Timorese ports, as well as to vessels engaged in related fishing activities.

  • Article 13

    PDF (page 2409)Source URL
    Translated text:
    1. The fishing vessels covered by Article 3 of the previous sion must ensure that the DLA is active and that it is being transmit continuously with SIMOCEP headquarters, at least 50 (fifty) nautical miles from the at least 50 (fifty) nautical miles from Timor-Leste's maritime waters, whenever Timor-Leste's maritime waters, whenever they are: a) entering or leaving Timor-Leste's maritime waters; b) fishing on the high seas or in the maritime waters of another State, for a period of 6 (six) nautical miles from the maritime waters of Timor-Leste. (b) fishing on the high seas or in the maritime waters of another State, during a period of 6 (six) hours before entering and leaving the maritime waters of Timor-Leste Timor-Leste; c) within the maritime waters of Timor-Leste, when departing for (c) within the maritime waters of Timor-Leste, when departing due to loss of a fishing permit or licence;
    2. Fishing vessels shall transmit to the manager of the the information indicated in the subparagraphs of the previous paragraph, as well as the type/name paragraph above, as well as the type/name and manufacturer of the manufacturer.

Decree-Law No. 6/2004

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 150

    PDF (page 80)Source URL
    Translated text:
    1. In order to obtain real-time information on the location of fishing vessels and other useful information that allows the monitoring and control of industrial and semi-industrial fishing vessels licensed to operate in national maritime waters , thus reinforcing the State's capacity for intervention in monitoring compliance and implementation of this diploma and other applicable regulations, the Ministry must take the necessary measures for the establishment and operation of an automatic location system for the aforementioned vessels (VMS).
    2. The Minister, by ministerial diploma, will determine which vessels, in the first phase of implementing the system referred to in the previous paragraph, must install and maintain on board the automatic location device.
    3. The Ministry must maintain a register of vessels that must install and maintain on board the device referred to in the previous paragraph.
    4. The conditions for installation on board, maintenance, operation and registration of the device referred to in number 2 of this article will be established by regulation. 5. The expenses resulting from the acquisition and installation on board the fishing vessel of the device referred to in this article will be borne by the respective shipowner.

  • Article 151

    PDF (page 81)Source URL
    Translated text:

    The Minister, in coordination with the Ministers responsible for the environment and maritime transport, will promote efforts towards the country's participation in an automatic fishing vessel location system at regional level or will take measures aimed at standardization of VMS equipment with that used in the countries of the region.