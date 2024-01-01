Fisheries Management Act 2002
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 2
“master” means the person or persons having control of a fishing vessel and includes a fishing master, fleet commander or pilot having control of such vessel;
Article 20(9)
Where a fishing vessel is operated in contravention of sub-section (2), the master, owner and charterer of the vessel shall each be guilty of an offense and shall each be liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding $250,000.