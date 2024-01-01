Merchant Shipping (Registration) Regulations
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 5
(1) In terms of sections 8 and 13, an application for registration of a ship shall be in Form 1 in the Schedule. (2) Subject to sub-regulation (3), an application under sub-regulation (1) shall be accompanied by — (a) a certificate signed by the builder of the ship and containing — (i) a description of the ship; (ii) the estimated tonnage of the ship; (iii) the date and place of construction of the ship; and (iv) the name of the person (if any) on whose account the ship was built; (b) where the ship has been registered under a law of a country other than Tuvalu, evidence that registration in that country has ceased; (c) evidence that the applicant is the owner of the ship; (d) a declaration of ownership; and (e) the fee payable in terms of regulation 21, and shall include a list of not less than three alternative names, numbered in order of preference, under which the ship is proposed to be registered. (3) Where a certificate referred to in sub-regulation (2)(a) cannot be obtained the applicant shall — (a) make a declaration to that effect; and (b) annex the declaration to the application under sub-regulation (1) .
Article 6
A declaration of ownership under section 14 shall be in Form 2 in the Schedule.
Article 7
(1) Where the Registrar is satisfied under section 15(1) that a ship may be registered and on payment of the prescribed fee under regulation 21, he shall — (a) allot a registry number to the ship; and (b) enter into the Register — (i) the registry number so allotted; (ii) the name of the ship; (iii) such particulars of the construction or origin of the ship as appear to him to be relevant; (iv) the name and description of each owner of the ship; and (v) the proportions in which the owners, if more than one, own the ship; and (c) grant a certificate of registry in respect of the ship. (2) On registration of a ship the Registrar shall retain — (a) the certificate of the builder; (b) any evidence as to title to the ship which was annexed to the application for registration; (c) the declaration of ownership; and (d) any other document or certificate which he considers should be so retained.