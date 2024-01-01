Marine Resources (Amendment) Act No. 21 of 2017
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 44
(2) The Minister may, make regulations not limited to the following matters ... (g) regulating or prohibiting the landing, transshipment, packaging or processing of fish, or refueling or resupplying a vessel, including the prohibition of port access of a vessel which has been identified or reported as having been engaged in or supporting fishing activities in contravention with regional, sub-regional or global conservation measures, or where there are reasonable grounds for presuming that a vessel has been engaged in such activity ... (i) regulating or prohibiting the landing, transshipment, packaging or processing of fish, or refueling or resupplying a vessel, including the prohibition of port access of a vessel which has been identified or reported as having been engaged in or supporting fishing activities in areas under national jurisdiction in contravention of the laws of a particular country, or fishing on the high seas without an authorization to do so from its flag state or where there are reasonable grounds for presuming that a vessel has been engaged in such activity