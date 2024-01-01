(1) The operator of a fishing vessel shall: (a) not tranship at sea under any circumstances; (b) provide 72 hours notice to the Fisheries Officer of a request to tranship any or all of the fish on board and shall provide the name of the vessel, its international radio call sign, its position, the catch on board by species, the time and port where such transhipment is requested to occur and an undertaking to pay all fees required under the laws of Tuvalu; (c) only tranship at the time and port authorised by the Fisheries Officer for transhipment; and (d) submit full reports on transhipping on such forms as may be required by the Fisheries Officer or prescribed by regulation. (2) During transhipment in the fishery waters the foreign party and operator of each vessel shall comply with all applicable laws relating to protection of the environment, including without limitation, sewage holding tank requirements. (3) The operator of any fishing vessel used in the contravention of this section is liable on conviction to a fine of $250,000 and to imprisonment for 6 months.

(2) The Minister may, make regulations not limited to the following matters ... (g) regulating or prohibiting the landing, transshipment, packaging or processing of fish, or refueling or resupplying a vessel, including the prohibition of port access of a vessel which has been identified or reported as having been engaged in or supporting fishing activities in contravention with regional, sub-regional or global conservation measures, or where there are reasonable grounds for presuming that a vessel has been engaged in such activity ... (i) regulating or prohibiting the landing, transshipment, packaging or processing of fish, or refueling or resupplying a vessel, including the prohibition of port access of a vessel which has been identified or reported as having been engaged in or supporting fishing activities in areas under national jurisdiction in contravention of the laws of a particular country, or fishing on the high seas without an authorization to do so from its flag state or where there are reasonable grounds for presuming that a vessel has been engaged in such activity

