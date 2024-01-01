United Kingdom

United KingdomOversight BodyMarine Management OrganizationRegistry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified C188 in 2019Ratified MLC in 2013SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1983TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions3 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management2 lawsVessel Tracking1 lawLawsEmployment Act 2002Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsFisheries Act 2020Fishing Offenses & InfractionsVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementThe Fishing Boats (Satellite-Tracking Devices and Electronic Reporting) (England) Scheme 2012Vessel TrackingThe Merchant Shipping (Registration of Fishing Vessels) Regulations 1988Vessel Registration & License ManagementThe Sea Fishing (Enforcement) Regulations 2018Fishing Offenses & InfractionsU.K., The Sharks, Skates and Rays (Prohibition of Fishing, Trans-shipment and Landing) (Scotland) Order 2012Fishing Offenses & InfractionsTransshipment