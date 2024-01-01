Fisheries Act 2020
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 36
(1) The Secretary of State may by regulations make provision— (a) for the purpose of implementing an international obligation of the United Kingdom relating to fisheries, fishing or aquaculture, (b) for a conservation purpose (see subsection (2)), or (c) for a fish industry purpose (see subsection (3)).
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Schedule 3
(1) (4). If a licence condition is broken, the master, the owner and the charterer (if any) of the fishing boat named in the licence are each guilty of an offense.
Article 14
(6). Where a boat is used in contravention of subsection (1), the master, the owner and the charterer (if any) are each guilty of an offense.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Schedule 3
(2)(2). A sea fish licensing authority may suspend or revoke a sea fishing licence it has granted if this appears to it to be— (a) necessary or expedient for the regulation of sea fishing, or (b) appropriate in a case where there is— (i) a contravention of the prohibition in section 14(1) or 16(1), or (ii) a contravention of a condition attached to the licence.
Article 12
(3) Where a fishing boat is used in contravention of subsection (1) or (2), the master, the owner and the charterer (if any) are each guilty of an offense.
Article 14
(1) Fishing anywhere by a British fishing boat is prohibited unless authorised by a licence.
Article 16
(1) Fishing within British fishery limits by a foreign fishing boat is prohibited unless authorised by a licence.
Article 19
The court by or before which a person is convicted of an offense under section 12(3),14(6) or 16(6) or paragraph 1(4) of Schedule 3 may— (a) order that the owner or charterer (if any) of the fishing boat used to commit the offense or, as the case may be, of the fishing boat named in the licence of which a condition is broken, be disqualified for a specified period from holding a sea fishing licence in respect of that fishing boat;