Fisheries Act 2020

  • Language: English
  • Year: 2020

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 1

    (6) The “bycatch objective” is that— (a) the catching of fish that are below minimum conservation reference size, and other bycatch, is avoided or reduced, (b) catches are recorded and accounted for, and (c) bycatch that is fish is landed, but only where this is appropriate and (in particular) does not create an incentive to catch fish that are below minimum conservation reference size.

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 36

    (1) The Secretary of State may by regulations make provision— (a) for the purpose of implementing an international obligation of the United Kingdom relating to fisheries, fishing or aquaculture, (b) for a conservation purpose (see subsection (2)), or (c) for a fish industry purpose (see subsection (3)).

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Article 26(1)

    (1) The Sharks, Skates and Rays (Prohibition of Fishing, Trans-shipment and Landing) (Scotland) Order 2012 (S.S.I. 2012/63)

Vessel Registration & License Management

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Schedule 3

    (2)(2). A sea fish licensing authority may suspend or revoke a sea fishing licence it has granted if this appears to it to be— (a) necessary or expedient for the regulation of sea fishing, or (b) appropriate in a case where there is— (i) a contravention of the prohibition in section 14(1) or 16(1), or (ii) a contravention of a condition attached to the licence.

  • Article 12

    (3) Where a fishing boat is used in contravention of subsection (1) or (2), the master, the owner and the charterer (if any) are each guilty of an offense.

  • Article 14

    (1) Fishing anywhere by a British fishing boat is prohibited unless authorised by a licence.

  • Article 16

    (1) Fishing within British fishery limits by a foreign fishing boat is prohibited unless authorised by a licence.

  • Article 19

    The court by or before which a person is convicted of an offense under section 12(3),14(6) or 16(6) or paragraph 1(4) of Schedule 3 may— (a) order that the owner or charterer (if any) of the fishing boat used to commit the offense or, as the case may be, of the fishing boat named in the licence of which a condition is broken, be disqualified for a specified period from holding a sea fishing licence in respect of that fishing boat;