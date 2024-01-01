The Sea Fishing (Enforcement) Regulations 2018

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

    (1) Council Regulation (EC) No 1185/2003 on the removal of fins of sharks on board vessels (c) Article 3 Prohibition of the removal or retention on board, or transhipment, landing, purchase, offer for sale or sale of shark fins

